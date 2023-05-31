Sports

2023 French Open: Thiago Seyboth Wild stuns Daniil Medvedev

Seyboth Wild beat Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild stunned world number two Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 French Open on Tuesday. Seyboth Wild, who played his debut match in Paris, beat Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was also the former's first tour-level match in the ongoing season. On the other hand, Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, was chasing his second Grand Slam title.

Here are the match stats

The men's singles first-round clash ran for over four hours. Seyboth won a total of 177 points and 69 winners in the match. Medvedev fired 14 aces compared to the former's two. Djokovic won 41% of receiving points (76/185) and 69% of net points (38/55). Medvedev recorded as many as 15 double faults. His opponent smashed the fastest serve of the match (225 KPH).

Medvedev owns tour-leading five titles

Despite losing in the French Open, Medvedev has a 39-6 record in the season. The 2021 US Open champion has clinched a tour-leading five titles in 2023, including ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Miami and Rome. Overall, his five titles came in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, Miami, and Rome. He was ousted by Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Indian Wells Masters final.

Medvedev's poor run on clay courts

Medvedev's poor run on clay courts continues. This is the fifth time he has been knocked out of the first round at the French Open. The Russian reached the quarter-finals in 2021 when he was ousted by Stefanos Tsitsipas. The only instance of Medvedev qualifying for the fourth round came in 2022. Notably, Medvedev is 7-7 at Roland Garros.

Who is Thiago Seyboth Wild?

Seyboth Wild, the new blond on the bloke, won two ATP Challenger Tour titles this year. At 19, he won his first tour-level title in Santiago after defeating Norwegian Casper Ruud (March 2020). Seyboth Wild became the youngest Brazilian to win an ATP title. He was also the first player on the ATP tour born after 2000 to win a non-exhibition ATP title.

Feats attained by Seyboth Wild

As per Opta, Seyboth Wild is the third player (Open Era) to win his maiden major match against a top-two opponent. He is only the second Brazilian male to defeat a top-two opponent at a major (Open Era) after Gustavo Kuerten (twice). Seyboth Wild is the first player to knock out a top-two seed in the French Open first round in 23 years.