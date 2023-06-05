Sports

WTC final: Comparing numbers of KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 05, 2023, 08:10 pm 3 min read

KS Bharat may get the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan in the WTC Final ( Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final, there is a lot of talk about the ideal playing lineup for India, given they have too many options in spin and pace. Head coach Rahul Dravid also needs to make a call between wicket-keepers KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan. While some feel Bharat will be selected, Kishan also brings his unique skillset into the mix.

Why does this story matter?

Initially, India had KL Rahul in their team, and many people believed that the LSG captain would don the gloves ahead of Bharat because of his superior batting skills.

However, with his injury, Bharat surely must have an upper hand. The management also picked Kishan as Rahul's replacement, which indicates that they need someone who can accelerate and fill Rishabh Pant's void.

How has Bharat fared in his limited chances for India?

Bharat is considered India's first-choice Test wicket-keeper in Pant's absence, owing to his traditional skills. He featured in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, and his performance was not too impressive. However, the sample size is still too small to make a decision. Also, batting was tough on some of the wickets. Bharat has amassed 101 runs in four Test matches at 20.20.

Kishan is yet to make his Test debut for India

With Pant's absence in the Indian Test set-up, there is not much flexibility in the middle. Being a left-hander, he added dynamism and his attacking approach was a cherry on top. Kishan needs to take up the same role. While he has issues with the moving ball and there are doubts regarding his wicket-keeping, he adds the much-needed dynamism in the middle order.

What did Shastri say about India's wicket-keeping conundrum

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian head coach, believes that if India pick two spinners, then Bharat will play, or else Kishan might get a go. "If two spinners are playing, maybe KS Bharat, but if there are four seamers playing, then it might go Ishan Kishan's way," he stated. Undoubtedly, Bharat is a better keeper, especially when the spinners are in action.

Kishan has played only four First-Class matches since 2021

Kishan has never played in England even on an 'A' tour with India. In fact, he has played only four First-Class matches since 2021. Two of them were against South Africa A in South Africa. While the other two were Ranji matches from last December.

A look at their domestic numbers

Bharat has compiled 4,808 runs in 90 FC matches at an impressive average of 37.27. He has slammed nine tons and 27 fifties. The Andhra-based gloveman has 303 catches and 36 stumpings. Meanwhile, Kishan amassed 2,985 matches in 248 FC matches at 38.76. He has clocked six centuries besides smashing 16 fifties. He has compiled 99 catches and 11 stumpings in FC cricket.

Here are their 2022-23 Ranji Trophy numbers

Bharat represents Andra Pradesh in the domestic Indian circuit, while Ishan plies his trade for Jharkhand. The latter played only two Ranji matches this season and scored 180 runs, including a ton. Meanwhile, Bharat played three Ranji matches, scoring 205 runs at 41 (50s: 2).