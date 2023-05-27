Sports

Erling Haaland slams Premier League record with season award wins

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 27, 2023, 11:47 pm 2 min read

Haaland has 36 goals in PL 2022-23 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has scripted a new record in the Premier League. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, was adjudged Premier League Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year award. He is now the first player to win this dual award in Premier League history. Here's more.

Haaland scooped both the awards and deserved the same. He is the league's top scorer with a record-breaking 36 goals.

He equaled the legendary Thierry Henry for most goal involvements in a Premier League season (44).

Haaland played a massive role in helping City win a third successive Premier League title and a fifth under Pep Guardiola.

He took the Premier League by storm.

Haaland honored to receive dual awards

"I am honored to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season - thank you to everyone who voted for me," said Haaland. "It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me," he added.

Haaland's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

35 of Haaland's 36 Premier League goals have been inside the box (7 penalties), and 23 of his goals have come with the favored left foot. Haaland has registered 123 shots, with 60 of them being on target. He has smashed the woodwork five times. Haaland has missed 28 big chances, besides creating 11. He has clocked a pass accuracy of 74.79%.

Haaland's overall performance for City this season

Haaland is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 50-plus goals (52) in the 2022-23 season. Besides his 36 PL goals, he is also the top scorer in the Champions League (12). Meanwhile, he has nine assists in total for Manchester City.