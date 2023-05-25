Sports

Erling Haaland equals Thierry Henry's Premier League record: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 25, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Erling Haaland notched another major Premier League record in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Brighton

Erling Haaland notched another major Premier League record in Manchester City's 1-1 draw against Brighton. Haaland, who assisted Phil Foden for City's goal in the 25th minute, has taken his Premier League goal contributions to 44 in the season. It's now the joint-best record in a 38-game Premier League campaign. Haaland equaled Thierry Henry in terms of this tally. Here's more.

Haaland equals Henry's goal involvements record

As per Opta, former Arsenal legend Henry held the record for goal contributions in a season when he chipped in with 24 goals and 20 assists in the 2002-03 campaign. Haaland has 36 goals and eight assists for Man City in PL 2022-23.

Haaland's Premier League campaign in numbers

35 of Haaland's 36 Premier League goals have been inside the box (7 penalties), and 23 of his goals have come with the favored left foot. Haaland has registered 123 shots, with 60 of them being on target. He has smashed the woodwork five times. Haaland has missed 28 big chances, besides creating 11. He has clocked a pass accuracy of 74.79%.

Haaland's overall performance for City this season

Haaland is the only player in Europe's top 5 leagues to score 50-plus goals (52) in the 2022-23 season. Besides his 36 PL goals, he is also the top scorer in the Champions League (12). Meanwhile, he has nine assists in total.

How did the match pan out?

Foden opened the scoring for City after Haaland's assist left goalkeeper Jason Steele stranded. Brighton deservedly leveled through 19-year-old Julio Enciso's stunning strike. Haaland had a goal ruled out in the 79th minute following a video assistant referee review, as Brighton held on for a draw to end City's 12-match winning run in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Brighton secured Europa League qualification.