Manchester City clinch Premier League title after Arsenal lose: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023, 12:41 am 3 min read

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest to hand Manchester City the Premier League 2022-23 title (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManCity)

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest to hand Manchester City the Premier League 2022-23 title. The Gunners suffered a second successive defeat as City have sealed the title with three games to spare. City needed a win from their final three games to be crowned champions but Arsenal's stunning defeat sees the former win a third successive league honor. Here's more.

Arsenal suffer their 6th defeat

Arsenal played their 37th match of the season and suffered a sixth defeat (W25 D6). They remain on 81 points, four behind City, who have three games to play. City, who are chasing the treble this season, have 85 points and can go on to finish with 94 if they win their remaining games.

How Arsenal lost control?

Since a 4-1 mauling of Leeds United on April 1, Arsenal picked up three successive draws before losing against City. They won two games thereafter before losing two more on the bounce. Picking up just nine points from 24 saw them suffer.

Seventh Premier League title for Manchester City

Manchester City have now won their seventh Premier League honor, besides a fifth under Pep Guardiola. City's Premier League wins have come under Roberto Mancini (2011-12), Manuel Pellegrini (2013-14), and Guardiola (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23). Overall, City have won the English top-flight league on nine occasions. They won the Football League First Division in 1936-37 and 1967-68.

Nottingham Forest gain Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest will ply their trade in the Premier League next season after a massive win versus the Gunners at home. Forest have 37 points from 37 games and are placed 16th. The teams below them can get to a maximum of 36 points, barring Southampton, who got relegated after an 11-year stay in the Premier League.

How did the match pan out?

Taiwo Awoniyi's 19th-minute goal helped Forest claim a 1-0 lead. Arsenal dominated possession but Mikel Arteta's men could not find a way through. Forest showed plenty of character in their defensive act and limited Arsenal to five shots after the break. Following on from the 3-0 home defeat versus Brighton, Arsenal have now lost consecutive league games for the first time this season.

Contrasting records for Forest and Arsenal

Nottingham Forest had just 18% possession against Arsenal. As per Opta, this is the lowest on record by a winning side in a Premier League match (since 2003-04). Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in the 2022-23 season. This is the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight history.