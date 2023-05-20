Sports

Rinku Singh slams his highest IPL score, wins hearts again

Written by Parth Dhall May 20, 2023, 11:59 pm 2 min read

LSG won the match by just one run (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs on Saturday. The Krunal Pandya-led side successfully defended 176/8, winning by just one run. However, Rinku Singh's fiery fifty stole the limelight. Once again, he stepped up for KKR in a crucial run-chase. Rinku ended up with his highest IPL score (67*).

Another spectacular knock from Rinku

Rinku came to the middle after KKR were reduced to 82/3. He firmly held one end as others continued to depart. The left-handed batter did the bulk of scoring for KKR in the second half. Rinku finally finished with 67* off 33 balls (6 fours, 4 sixes). He smashed two sixes and a four as KKR required 21 runs in the final over.

Rinku's exceptional numbers in IPL 2023

Rinku finished the season as KKR's highest run-scorer. He smashed 474 runs from 14 matches at an incredible average of 59.25. The tally includes a strike rate of 149.52. Notably, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana were the only other KKR players with over 400 runs in IPL 2023. Against KKR, Rinku registered his highest score in the IPL.

Rinku averages 152.50 in run-chases (IPL 2023)

Rinku smashed 305 runs from seven innings in run-chases in IPL 2023. His average and strike rate reads 152.50 and 174.28, respectively. Notably, each of his four fifties came in these matches (4s/6s: 20/22).

A look at these mind-boggling numbers

It is worth noting that Rinku has the most runs by a batter in the last two overs (19th and 20th) while chasing in the IPL (41 vs GT, 2023). Notably, Rinku only occupies the second spot on the list, with 36 runs against LSG tonight. Interestingly, none of the batters could do this in the tournament's first 15 years.