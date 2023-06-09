Sports

Shardul joins Bradman, Border with this record at The Oval

Shardul joins Bradman, Border with this record at The Oval

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 09, 2023, 08:56 pm 2 min read

Shardul Thakur scored three consecutive fifties at the Oval (Source: BCCI)

Shardul Thakur slammed a valiant 51 against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship at The Oval. Shardul came to the crease when India were tottering at 152/6 and he added a 109-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane as India eventually reached 296 in the first innings. This was his third consecutive fifty here and fourth Test fifty overall. Here's more.

Shardul scripts this unique record at The Oval

This was Shardul's third consecutive Test fifty at the Oval in three innings. He relishes playing on this ground and in these conditions. He has now equaled Australian legends Sir Donald Bradman and Allan Border with the most consecutive 50-plus scores at The Oval in Tests. 3 - Sir Don Bradman (1930-1934) 3 - Allan Border (1985-1989) 3 - Shardul Thakur (2021-2023)

A look at Shardul's numbers at The Oval (Tests)

Shardul has amassed 168 runs in two Test matches at the Oval. He has batted in only three innings and boasts a staggering average of 56. His first two fifties came in the two innings when India faced England in September 2021.

A look at Bradman's 50-plus knocks at the Oval

The first of the three 50-plus scores for Sir Don Bradman at The Oval was a massive 232 against England in 1930. His second and third fifty-plus scores came in 1934 when he smashed a 271-ball 244 in the first innings and a 106-ball 77 in the second innings against the Three Lions.

A look at Allan Border's 50-plus knocks at the venue

Border is the second Australian in the three-man list. He has amassed 478 runs at the Kennington Oval in only four Tests. Border owns an average of 79.66. He slammed four fifties and a solitary ton at this venue. He registered a 58-run knock against England on August 1985. Four years later, he scored two fifties in either innings (76 and 51*).

Shardul scripts this Test record

Among Indian players, Shardul has become the fourth player to scalp five wickets and also score three fifties at an overseas venue in Tests. He has joined Vinoo Mankad, who scripted this record at the Lord's. While Polly Umrigar recorded his feat at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain (WI), Kapil Dev scripted this record at the Karachi National Stadium (Pakistan).

Share this timeline