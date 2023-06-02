Sports

WTC Final: Decoding Rohit Sharma's numbers against Pat Cummins

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 02, 2023, 01:09 pm 2 min read

Cummins is the third-ranked Test bowler (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Eyes will be on Rohit Sharma as India meet Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting on June 7 at London's Kennington Oval. The Indian skipper opens the batting and will be determined to give his side a solid start. Tackling Pat Cummins's thunderbolts would be a challenge for them. Here we decode his numbers against the Australian captain.

Three dismissals versus Cummins

Cummins has dominated this battle of captains, having dismissed Rohit thrice in eight Test meetings. The Indian skipper, however, has been aggressive in this battle, scoring 109 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 70.32. Notably, Cummins has mostly been a one-change bowler in Tests. However, considering his success against Rohit, the star pacer might operate with the new ball in the summit clash.

Impressive record in England

Meanwhile, Rohit has been impressive in Tests on England soil. He owns 466 runs across 12 innings in the UK at 42.36. The tally includes two fifties and a ton. The batter has been dismissed 10 times by pacers. Having scalped 29 wickets in 10 Tests at 19.62, Cummins also boasts a decent record in England. 4/32 read his best figures in this regard.

Rohit's numbers versus Australia

Rohit has blown hot and cold versus Australia in Tests. In 11 Tests against them, he has clobbered 650 runs at a decent average of 34.21. The tally includes three fifties and a solitary ton. During the four-match home Test series against the Aussies earlier this year, Rohit smashed 242 runs at 40.33. He would be determined to put up a better show.

Cummins's returns versus India

Meanwhile, Cummins has enjoyed tackling Indian batters in Tests. In 12 Tests against them, he owns 46 wickets at a stellar average of 25.45. The tally includes a five-wicket haul as well. He played just two Tests in the away series versus India earlier this year due to his late mother's health conditions. The pacer returned with three wickets at 39.67.

A look at their overall numbers

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 49 Tests. He has racked up 3,379 runs at an impressive average of 45.66. The tally includes nine centuries and 14 half-centuries. Cummins has been brilliant in the longest format. The third-ranked Test bowler owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.51. He has eight five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests.

