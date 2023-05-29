Sports

IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT: Rain stops play

Written by Parth Dhall May 29, 2023, 10:02 pm 1 min read

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans has been interrupted, with rain returning to the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK were 4/0 in 0.3 overs while chasing a mammoth 215 when the downpour started. Notably, the final, which was originally slated on May 28, got postponed due to incessant rain. Here are further details.

GT post a mammoth 214/4 against CSK

Gujarat Titans racked up a mammoth 214/4 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad. A substantial start from Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha fueled the Titans before Sai Sudharsan took over. He smashed an incredible 96 to light up the innings. Notably, a 200-plus total has been chased only once in a final.

The final was rescheduled due to rain

It is important to note that the IPL final was postponed due to incessant rain. It had been raining on the day of the final (May 28) in Ahmedabad since evening, which also delayed the toss. The rain eased off in phases, but the downpour deferred the final eventually. Notably, the match went into the reserve day (May 29).