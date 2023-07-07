Sports

3rd Ashes Test, Day 2: Australia lead by 142 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 11:51 pm 3 min read

Australia have taken a 142-run lead over England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have taken a 142-run lead over England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds. England resumed Day 2 on 68/3 but Australia bowled well to dismiss them for 237. Ben Stokes was England's savior, taking the score close to Australia's (263/10). In the second innings, Australia are 116/4 at stumps. Here's more.

Summary of Day 2

England were on the back foot as overnight batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed early on in the morning. Stokes stayed at the crease and forged some mini-partnerships to help England get to 237. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins claimed figures worth 6/91. In response, Australia have lost four scalps and will need to bat well tomorrow to score useful runs.

Australia get a solid start in the morning session

Root was dismissed without troubling the score, chasing a ball in the fourth-stump line from Cummins. Bairstow then gifted Australia his wicket by going for a square drive off a ball full outside the off stump. Moeen Ali scored 21 before falling as well to Cummins. Chris Woakes was then sent back by Mitchell Starc. England managed 74/4 in the morning session.

Stokes shows his magic; surpasses 6,000 runs

Stokes was unbeaten on 27 from 67 balls at lunch before shifting gears. In the second session, he ended up scoring a superb 80-run knock from 108 balls. Stokes has now raced to 6,008 runs at an average of 36.63. He has smashed 13 tons and 29 fifties. Versus the Aussies, Stokes has hammered 1,453 runs at 37.25 (100s: 4, 50s: 7).

Cummins claims a six-fer

Cummins claimed two wickets on Day 1 before claiming a four-wicket haul on Day 2 to end with 6/91. Courtesy of his brilliant spell, Cummins has raced to 87 Ashes wickets in only 17 Test matches. He owns an average of 21.18. 6/91 at Headingley is Cummins's best figures in The Ashes. Overall, he has compiled 235 wickets in 53 Tests at 21.84.

Broad dismisses David Warner for the 17th time

David Warner's struggle against his ace nemesis Stuart Broad intensified as the English speedster scalped the Australian's wicket once again. For the 17th time, Warner fell to Broad in Test cricket. Warner knicked one off Broad's bowling and handed a catch to Zak Crawley. Warner has faced Broad in 51 innings, scoring 424 runs in 803 deliveries at an average of 24.94.

Aussies lose four scalps in their second innings

Australia recovered from their bad start by losing Warner to stitch a solid 57-run stand for the second wicket. Marnus Labuschagne was looking good before falling for 33 to Moeen Ali, having failed to keep a slog sweep down. Moeen then got Steve Smith (2) to become the 16th Englishman with 200-plus Test scalps. Usman Khawaja then fell for 43.

