Ashes 2023, Travis Head smashes 73-ball 77 versus England: Stats

Ashes 2023, Travis Head smashes 73-ball 77 versus England: Stats

June 28, 2023

Australia middle-order batter Travis Head scored a fiery 73-ball 77 on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's

Australia middle-order batter Travis Head scored a fiery 73-ball 77 on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Head came to the crease when Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne with the score reading 198/3. Thereafter, Head scored freely in a century-plus partnership alongside Steve Smith. He helped Australia get past the 300-run mark before being dismissed by Joe Root.

Head shows his mettle in a fiery knock

Head has been an aggressor in the middle for Australia and today was no different. He looked in solid touch and punished the bad balls with ease. He got to his fifty off 48 balls and handled the pacers well. His knock was laced with 14 fours. Head was finally dismissed by Root when trying to go the aggressive way.

Head smashes his 15th Test fifty

In 39 Tests, Head has amassed 2,685 runs at 47.10. He clocked his 15th Test fifty, besides owning six tons. Versus England, the left-handed batter has scored 691 runs across 10 matches at an average of 43.18. He has clobbered four fifties and two tons versus the Three Lions. Head has surpassed 500 runs in England (515), hammering three fifties and a ton.

