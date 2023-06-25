Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga scripts history by claiming third consecutive ODI fifer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 25, 2023 | 07:35 pm 2 min read

Wanindu Hasaranga continued his exploits as he claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul against Ireland in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo. Hasaranga ran through the Ireland batters as Sri Lanka registered a 133-run triumph over them. He finished with figures of 5/79 and played a big role in bundling Ireland out for only 192. Here's more.

Hasaranga continues his purple patch

Hasaranga struck in his first over of the innings as he pinned Andrew Balbirnie right in front of the wickets. While Harry Tector did attack him a bit before he also perished in a similar fashion. Gareth Delany also took the attacking route but got knocked over. He also got rid of Mark Adair and Joshua Little to complete his third five-wicket haul.

Most wickets in five consecutive ODI innings

The leg spinner has scripted a sensational record in ODI cricket. He has scalped 22 wickets in five consecutive innings, which is the most by any bowler in this format. Hasaranga surpassed former South African speedster Dale Steyn and Ajantha Mendis, who had claimed 20 wickets in this period. Waqar Younis, Rashid Khan, and Shaheen Afridi have scalped 19 wickets each in this period.

A look at Hasaranga's ODI numbers

Hasaranga made his ODI debut in July 2021 and has become a very vital player for SL in limited-overs cricket. The leggie has scalped 61 wickets in 44 ODIs at an average of 28.85. He surpassed former pacer Ashantha de Mel in the wickets tally (59). His economy of 5.03 is also very impressive. Apart from three fifers, he also has a four-wicket haul.

Second bowler to scalp three successive fifers in ODIs

The 25-year-old leg spinner scripted history when he scalped his third consecutive five-fer in ODI cricket. Hasaranga became only the second bowler to achieve the feat. Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis is the only other bowler to complete the feat.

