The Ashes, 1st Test: Broad, Robinson demolish Australia (Day 3)

Written by Parth Dhall June 18, 2023 | 07:24 pm 2 min read

Robinson took three wickets on Day 3

Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja shared a century stand to put Australia on top (311/5) on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston. However, James Anderson broke the crucial partnership by removing Carey early on Day 3. Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson then did the damage as Australia got bundled out for 386 in the first session. The duo finished wth three-fers.

Day 3: Australia lost five wickets for 75 runs

As stated, Australia were in the driving seat, going into Day 3 (311/5). However, England had the last laugh as they took five wickets for just 75 runs in the first session itself. Skipper Ben Stokes used the famous short-ball ploy to disarray Australia's lower middle order. His counterpart Pat Cummins slammed a valiant 38(62) but couldn't capitalize.

Robinson, Broad hunt in pair

While Anderson dismissed the dangerous Carey, Robinson got rid of Khawaja. The young pacer set up an interesting field studded with close-in fielders to remove Khawaja. Robinson lured Khawaja to go for the hit, thereby bowling a yorker that rattled the stumps. In a matter of minutes, Robinson dismissed Nathan Lyon. Broad uprooted Scott Boland, while Robinson came back to dismiss Cummins.

Here's how Robinson bamboozled Khawaja

Robinson, the pick of England's bowlers

Robinson was the pick of England's bowlers in the first innings. He took three wickets for 55 runs in 22.5 overs (five maidens). His compatriot Broad picked up three wickets for 68 runs in 23 overs (four maidens).

Broad removes Warner for the 15th time

On Day 2, Broad dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne on back-to-back balls. It was the 15th time that Broad dismissed Warner in Test cricket. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times now by Broad. Warner has scored just 158 runs from 329 balls at a paltry average of 17.55 while facing Broad in England.

Robinson races to 69 scalps

Robinson burst onto international cricket after emerging as a consistent wicket-taker in the domestic circuit. He shone on his Test debut, against New Zealand at Lord's. Robinson took seven wickets in the first Test which ended in a draw. As of now, he has scalped 69 wickets from 17 Tests at an incredible average of 21.14. The tally includes 3 five-wicket hauls.

