3rd Ashes Test, Pat Cummins claims 6/91 against England: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 07:53 pm 2 min read

Cummins has raced to 87 Ashes wickets (Image source: twitter/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins bowled with sheer authority to claim his best bowling figures in The Ashes. His figures of 6/91 came in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley. Cummins ran through the England batting order, bundling them for 237. His spell kept Australia ahead in the game by 26 runs as the visitors posted 263 in the first innings.

A brilliant bowling display from Cummins

Cummins struck early in the England innings as he dismissed Ben Duckett in the four over. He then removed Harry Brook in no time in the sixth over. Returning on Day 2, Cummins struck in his second ball as he dismissed the dangerous Joe Root followed by the wicket of Moeen Ali. He completed his six-fer by removing Mark Wood and Stuart Broad.

Cummins has dismissed Root 10 times in Tests

Cummins has deceived Root as many as 10 times in Test cricket. No other bowler has dismissed Root this many times in this format. Across 27 innings, Root has slammed 226 runs against Cummins while falling prey to him 10 times. Although Cummins has a good record, Root's average against him is 47.88. Notably, Cummins has dismissed him twice in the last two innings.

A look at his Ashes numbers

Courtesy of his brilliant spell, Cummins has raced to 87 wickets in the Ashes in only 17 Test matches. He owns an average of 21.18. The Australian skipper's tally includes seven four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. 6/91 at Headingley is his best innings figure in the Ashes. Among active Australian bowlers, only Nathan Lyon (110) has more Ashes wickets.

A look at his Test numbers

The Australia skipper has compiled 235 wickets in 53 Tests at an average of 21.84. His tally includes 14 four-fers and nine five-wicket hauls. Among active Australian bowlers, only Lyon (496) and Mitchell Starc (317) have scalped more wickets than Cummins in this format. Apart from England, he has snapped 50 wickets only against India. Notably, 128 of his wickets have come in Australia.

Unique records for Cummins

As per Cricbuzz, Cummins now has the third-best bowling returns as a skipper in Ashes history after 7/100 - Monty Noble, Sydney in 1904 6/60 and Richie Benaud, Old Trafford in 1961. Cummins has the fifth-best bowling returns as a captain for Australia after 7/44 by Ian Johnson, 7/46 by Allan Border, 7/100 by Monty Noble, and 6/60 by Richie Benaud.

