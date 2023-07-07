Sports

Ben Stokes smashes his 29th Test half-century, surpasses 6,000 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 07:22 pm 2 min read

England skipper Ben Stokes hammered a superb half-century versus Australia in the third Ashes Test (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England skipper Ben Stokes hammered a superb half-century versus Australia in the third Ashes Test at the Headingley on Friday. England resumed the day on 68/3 and lost Joe Root early on as Stokes came in. Jonny Bairstow also perished thereafter, leaving England on 87/5. Stokes remained at the crease as England were losing regular scalps before finishing on 80. Here's more.

Stokes shows his mettle with a knock of 80

After a powerful 155-run knock in England's second innings at Lord's, Stokes made use of his form and looked solid for an 80-run knock from 108 balls. He took England (237/10) close to Australia's first-innings score of 263/10. Todd Murphy dismissed Stokes in the 53rd over of England's innings in the second session. Stokes went hard and got England some useful runs.

Stokes smashes his 29th fifty

Stokes hit six fours and five sixes in his 80-run knock. He has now raced to 6,008 runs at an average of 36.63. He has smashed 13 tons and 29 fifties. Versus the Aussies, Stokes has hammered 1,453 runs at 37.25. He has smoked four tons and 7 fifties versus Australia. Meanwhile, at home in Tests, Stokes has amassed 2,726 runs at 40.68.

Unique records for Stokes

Stokes is the 16th player for England to smash 6,000-plus runs in Test cricket. Meanwhile, as per Opta, Stokes has become the first Englishman with 6,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets in the format. He is the third player overall after Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis.

