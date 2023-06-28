Sports

Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne completes 3,500 Test runs

June 28, 2023

Labuschagne averages over 55 in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's batting star Marnus Labuschagne has unlocked yet another milestone on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test against England. The right-handed batter brought up 3,500 runs in Tests. No other Aussie batter has scored more than 3,000 Test runs since Labuschagne's debut in October 2018. Labuschagne touched the landmark in Australia's first innings post the lunch session. Here are his stats.

3,500 Test runs up for Labuschagne

Labuschagne has been a run machine in Tests as he averages over 55 in the format. He touched the 3,500-run mark in his 40th Test appearance, becoming the 32nd Australian to get the milestone. Besides 15 fifties, the right-handed batter has also smoked 10 tons, out of which two have been double-centuries. 215 reads his highest score in the format.

Joint-second-fastest to 3,000 Test runs

In December 2022, Labuschagne became the joint-second-fastest batter to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 51 innings. He accomplished the milestone versus West Indies in the Day-Night Test. Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). Meanwhile, Labuschagne raced past 3,500 runs in 68 innings. He touched the landmark with his 39th run in Australia's second innings.

A look at his Ashes numbers

Meanwhile. Labuschagne has enjoyed tackling England bowlers in whites. He raced past 700 runs in 10 Tests against the Brits at a 43-plus average. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. The batter finished Ashes 2019, which was played in England, with 353 runs in seven innings at 50.43. The batter smoked the joint-most fifties in that series (4).

Labuschagne struggled in the first Ashes Test

In the first Ashes Test, Labuschagne failed to get going at Edgbaston. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the first innings by Stuart Broad. In the second innings, Australia's number three batter fell for 13. He was dismissed by Broad again.

