Ashes 2023: Steve Smith becomes second-fastest to 9,000 Test runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha June 28, 2023 | 08:00 pm 3 min read

Smith owns over 3,000 Ashes runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith has added another feather to his already illustrious hat as he has become the second-fastest batter to accomplish 9,000 Test runs. He reached the milestone during Australia's first innings in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. The in-form batter got the mark with his 31st run. He managed just 16 and 6 in the first Test at Edgbaston. Here's more.

Smith is only behind Sangakkara

Standing in his 99th Test, Smith touched the 9,000-run mark in 174 innings. Only Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (172) has reached the feat quicker. Ricky Ponting (177) is the only other Australian to accomplish the milestone inside 200 innings. Meanwhile, besides Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927) are the only other Aussies with more Test runs than Smith.

Second-fastest to 9k runs; fastest to the milestone (matches)

Fastest to 9,000 Test runs in terms of innings - 172 - Kumar Sangakkara 174 - Steve Smith 176 - Rahul Dravid 177 - Brian Lara 177 - Ricky Ponting As per Cricbuzz, Smith is the fastest to 9,000 Test runs in terms of matches taken (99), bettering former WI legend Lara, who had reached the mark in his 101st Test.

Second-highest average in Tests

Smith, who is the fastest to 7,000 and 8,000 Test runs, averages nearly 60 in the longest format. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Sir Don Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Besides 38 fifties, the batter has also smoked 31 Test tons. Ponting (45) and Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries.

His home and away record

4,387 of Smith's Test runs have come in 48 home matches at a sensational average of 64.51 (100s: 16, 50s: 17). As far as his away record is concerned, the second-ranked Test batter has raced past 4,150 runs in 46 games at a 57-plus average (100s: 14, 50s: 18). He has also hammered 429 runs at 42.90 in five neutral Tests.

Most Ashes runs since his debut

Smith has enjoyed batting against England, having smashed over 3,000 runs in 34 Ashes Tests at an incredible average of almost 60. No other batter has scored more Ashes runs since his Test debut in 2010. His tally of 11 Ashes tons is the third-most for a batter (200s: 2). Notably, Smith's average is the highest among batters with 600-plus Ashes runs since 2010.

Sensational record on England soil

Across 17 Ashes Tests in England, Smith has mustered 1,750-plus runs at a 58-plus average. Overall, he has scored 1,900-plus Test runs here at a 60-plus average. His tally of seven Test centuries in England is the joint-second-most by a visiting batter. Recently, he scored 34 and 121 in the ICC World Test Championship final against India.

