2nd Ashes Test, Day 2: Australia bowled out for 416

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 05:16 pm 2 min read

England have bowled out Australia for 416 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have bowled out Australia for 416 on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test on Thursday at Lord's. Australia resumed Day 2 on 339/5. However, only 12 runs were added before Alex Carey departed. Moments later, Mitchell Starc was dismissed as well. Steve Smith, who managed 85* on Day 1, brought up his 32nd Test ton. Here are further details.

England wrap up the Australian innings in the morning session

England will feel happy about how the morning session went for them on Day 2. They ended up picking five scalps and conceded 77 runs. Stuart Broad trapped Carey for 22 to claim the first wicket. James Anderson dismissed Starc, who managed an edge behind. Centurion Smith ended up with a knock of 110. Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson were England's other wicket-takers.

Smith hammers his 32nd Test century, equals Waugh

Smith tackled the red cherry with precision and ended up scoring 110 off 184 balls (15 fours). Smith slammed his 32nd Test ton and a 12th in The Ashes. He equaled his compatriot Steve Waugh in this regard. Ricky Ponting (41) is now the only Aussie with more Test tons. Smith has equaled England's Jack Hobbs in terms of Ashes tons (12).

Smith becomes fourth-highest scorer in The Ashes

With this knock, Smith has raced to 3,176 runs in The Ashes at 58.81. He surpassed Waugh's tally of 3,173 runs to become the fourth-highest scorer in the competition. Overall, Smith has 9,079 runs in Test cricket at 59.73. He has 32 tons and 37 fifties. Smith has now registered 999 fours and is one shy of 1,000.

Three-fers for Tongue and Robinson

For England, Tongue and Robinson ended with three wickets each. Robinson managed 3/100 from 24.4 overs. Meanwhile, Tongue ended up with figures worth 3/98 from 22 overs. Anderson (1/53) and Broad (1/99) were the other wicket-takers on Day 2.

