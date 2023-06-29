Sports

Ashes 2023, Ben Duckett slams 98 against Australia: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 09:49 pm 1 min read

England opener Ben Duckett has slammed a sublime 98 on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's

England opener Ben Duckett has slammed a sublime 98 on Day 2 of the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Australia resumed the day on 339/5 before being folded for 316. In response, Zak Crawley and Duckett added 91 runs for the opening wicket. Duckett also added a 97-run stand alongside Ollie Pope next. He fell for 98, having faced 134 balls.

Duckett shines before falling short of his century

Duckett has looked to be positive and with the Aussie bowlers erring in their line and lengths, the English opener capitalized. England posted 132/1 in the second session, living up to the 'Bazball era' expectations. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were inconsistent and were punished. Duckett was going strongly post-tea before Hazlewood dismissed him. A short ball did the trick.

Key numbers for Duckett

Duckett smashed nine fours in his knock of 98. He has now raced to 929 runs at an average of 46.45. He slammed his sixth fifty. Duckett also owns two centuries. Notably, Duckett had failed in the first match, scoring 12 and 19. Versus Australia, he now owns 129 runs at 43.00. In England, he owns 311 runs at 77.75 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

