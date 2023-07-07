Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Andy Murray: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 07, 2023 | 11:15 pm 2 min read

Murray received a standing ovation from the crowd (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a second successive dramatic five-set encounter to book his place in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon. He overcame veteran Andy Murray 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. Notably, the match was suspended on Thursday night due to Wimbledon's 11pm (BST) curfew Murray was leading before the Greek star went on to win two sets on Friday. Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Tsitsipas doled out 16 aces compared to 13 from Scotsman Murray, who committed more double faults 2-1. Tsitsipas had an 80% win on the first serve and a 58% win on the second. He converted 1/6 break points.

Tsitsipas claims his 55th win at Grand Slams

Tsitsipas claimed his 55th win at Grand Slams. He now has a 55-23 win-loss record. Tsitsipas, who doesn't have a great record at Wimbledon, saw his tally improve to 7-5. In 2023, his tally across Slams read 12-2. Meanwhile, he has claimed a 34-12 win-loss record on the ATP Tour this season. Versus Murray, his head-to-head tally reads 2-1.

Unique records for the two players

As per Opta, Murray played his 38th five-set match at Grand Slams, equaling Pete Sampras and Todd Martin at seventh for the number of five-set matches played among men in the Open Era. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas is the first player to defeat two former Grand Slam champions in the first and second rounds of a Slam since Nikolay Davydenko (Roland Garros, 2008).

Tsitsipas overcame Thiem earlier

In the first round, Tsitsipas overcame Dominic Thiem in a grueling five-set contest. He prevailed 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8). Tsitsipas was trailing by a set overnight as the match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday.

Key results in men's singles (second and third rounds)

Christopher Eubanks defeated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 to reach the third round. 23rd seed Alexander Bublik has reached the fourth round with a 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 win over Maximilian Marterer. Eighth seed Jannik Sinner overcame Quentin Halys in the third round (3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4). 19th seed Alexander Zverev reached the third round by overcoming Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

