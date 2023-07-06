Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Stefanos Tsitsipas seals dramatic first-round win: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 06, 2023 | 12:59 am 2 min read

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a dramatic five-set encounter to book his place in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed a dramatic five-set encounter to book his place in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon. He prevailed 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-6(8). Tsitsipas, who doesn't have a great record at Wimbledon, saw his tally improve to 6-5. Earlier, Novak Djokovic sealed his 350th Grand Slam win after advancing to the third round. Here are the details.

Here are the key match stats

Tsitsipas doled out 12 aces compared to 16 from Thiem. He committed one double fault. Tsitsipas had a 79% win on the first serve and a 79% win on the second as well. He converted 2/11 break points.

Tsitsipas has equaled the H2H tally to 5-5

Tsitsipas was trailing by a set overnight as the match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday. Tsitsipas played well upon the resumption before Thiem offered a spirited comeback. As per ATP, Tsitsipas needed three hours and 55 minutes to overcome his opponent. In what was the pair's 10th meeting on the ATP Tour, Tsitsipas has equaled the tally to 5-5.

Tsitsipas claims his 54th win; to face Murray next

Tsitsipas claimed his 54th win at Grand Slams. He now has a 54-23 win-loss record. In 2023, his tally across Slams read 11-2. He will now face Andy Murray in the next round. Murray beat Ryan Peniston in the first round.

Djokovic claims his 350th win at Grand Slams

Djokovic, who has won both the Australian Open and the French Open in 2023, overcame Jordan Thompson in straight sets. Djokovic extended his win-loss record at Slams in 2023 to 16-0. Overall, he is 350-47. Djokovic is the third player in the Open Era (women's and men's included) to win 350 Grand Slam Singles main draw matches, joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

