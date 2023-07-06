Sports

2023 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic claims his 350th Grand Slam win

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 12:47 am 3 min read

Novak Djokovic reaches the third round

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic defeated Jordan Thompson to reach the third round of 2023 Wimbledon on July 5. The former world number claimed a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 win in over two hours. Notably, Djokovic has qualified for the Wimbledon third round in every edition since 2009. He has now won 350 matches at Grand Slams (main draw). Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Djokovic won a total of 110 points and 40 winners in the match. Thompson struck more aces (21) than that of Djokovic (8). Djokovic had a win percentage of 88 and 66 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 32% of the receiving points. Notably, Thompson covered a distance of 2679.2 meters throughout the match.

Djokovic favorite to win the title again

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Djokovic wins another tie-break

Djokovic won yet another tie-break, this time against Thompson. The former has won each of his last 11 tie-breaks at Grand Slams: 9-7 vs Grigor Dimitrov, 7-4 vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-5 vs Tsitsipas, 7-1 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic, 7-2 vs Marton Fucsovics, 7-4 vs Davidovich Fokina, 7-5 vs Fokina, 7-0 vs Karen Khachanov, 7-1 vs Casper Ruud, 7-4 vs Pedro Cachin, and 7-4 vs Thompson.

Second-most consecutive tie-break wins at majors

Djokovic has won the second-most successive tie-breaks (11) at Grand Slams in the Open Era. He is only behind Pete Sampras, who won 12 consecutive tie-breaks at majors in 1994. This is also a record for a single season.

Third-most major wins

As mentioned, Djokovic has now won 350 main-draw matches at Grand Slams. He owns a win-loss record of 350-47 in this regard. As many as 88 of these wins have come at Wimbledon. In terms of overall Grand Slam wins (male or female), Djokovic is only behind Federer (369) and Serena Williams (367). Djokovic is likely to break Federer's record soon.

Unbeaten at Grand Slams in 2023

Djokovic has been in sensational form in 2023 by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. Therefore, his win-loss record remains 16-0 at the Grand Slams this year. Overall, he started the year dominantly by winning the Adelaide International. He defeated USA's Sebastian Korda in the finals. Djokovic has a 29-4 win-loss record, having bagged three trophies this year.

