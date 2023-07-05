Sports

Wimbledon: Marta Kostyuk stuns Maria Sakkari to reach second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 05, 2023 | 11:19 pm 2 min read

Kostyuk bounced back to win 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk stunned eighth seed Maria Sakkari to reach the second round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 5. The former bounced back even though Sakkari claimed a bagel in the first set (6-0). After nearly two hours, Kostyuk claimed a 0-6, 7-5, 6-2 win. Notably, she has claimed her first career victory over a top 10 player. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Kostyuk won a total of 87 points and 16 winners in the match. Both players recorded two aces and double faults during the match. Sakkari had a win percentage of 56 and 55 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 44% of the receiving points. Notably, Sakkari covered a distance of 2,680.7 meters throughout the match.

Third player to achieve this feat

As per Opta, Kostyuk has become the third player to defeat a top-10-seeded player at Wimbledon in the Open Era after losing the first set 0-6. Sandrine Testud (1997 vs Monica Seles) and Shinobu Asagoe (2003 vs Daniela Hantuchova) are the others.

Kostyuk's first win over Sakkari

Kostyuk has claimed her first victory against Sakkari on the WTA Tour. She lost the previous two encounters. Sakkari defeated her 6-4, 6-4 last year in Guadalajara. At the 2021 US Open, Sakkari handed Kostyuk a first-round exit (6-4, 6-3).

Who is Marta Kostyuk?

Kostyuk is a Ukrainian player with a career-high singles ranking of 34th. Her only WTA Tour title came at the 2023 ATX Open where she defeated France's Varvara Gracheva to lift the trophy. In January, Kostyuk also reached the Adelaide International 1 quarter-finals, losing to Ons Jabeur eventually. She has a win-loss record of 17-12 in the ongoing season (singles).

