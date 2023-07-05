Sports

Duleep Trophy: Vidhwath Kaverappa claims a fifer for South Zone

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 05, 2023 | 11:05 pm 1 min read

Karnataka pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed a five-wicket haul for South Zone on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals

Karnataka pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa claimed a five-wicket haul for South Zone on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy semi-finals. Kaverappa achieved the mark against Jayant Yadav-led North Zone. His fifer helped South Zone to bowl out their counterparts for just 198 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In response, South Zone ended Day 1 at 63/4 at stumps. Here's more.

A solid display on offer

Kaverappa picked up 5/28 from 17.3 overs (ER: 1.60). He put North Zone under tremendous pressure by removing Dhruv Shorey early on with the score reading 12/1. He then removed Ankit Kalsi before Sai Kishore dismissed Prashant Chopra to leave North Zone reeling at 14/3. Kaverappa got two crucial scalps in Jayant and Pulkit Narang before dismissing Baltej Singh in the end.

Best career figures in FC cricket for Kaverappa

24-year-old Kaverappa is playing his 11th First-Class match. He has raced to 39 scalps in the format. He picked up his third-wicket haul. Kaverappa also registered his best bowling figures in FC Cricket. He also has two four-wicket hauls under his belt. Meanwhile, the right-arm pacer has claimed 17 List A scalps and 18 wickets in the 20-over format.

