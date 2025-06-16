Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' eyes poor ₹10-11cr opening day
What's the story
Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, is set to release on June 20, 2025.
Despite aggressive promotions, the film hasn't generated the expected buzz as per industry experts. Pre-release reports suggest a positive but mid reception.
The team hopes for a significant jump in box office collections on Saturday after an estimated opening day collection of ₹10-11cr net, which will be very low for a Khan film.
Box office expectations
'Sitaare Zameen Par' expected to be Khan's lowest opener
A ₹10-11cr start would make Sitaare Zameen Par Khan's lowest opener in over 15 years. This is even more concerning when adjusted for inflation.
The film's expected low opening is why the growth on Saturday is more important than the opening day itself, per Pinkvilla.
Despite these challenges, expectations remain high for Sitaare Zameen Par to perform well at the box office, especially if its concept resonates with audiences.
Box office potential
Film's success depends on audience response, word-of-mouth
The film's success will depend on its ability to attract audiences despite the initial low opening.
Khan's previous films have struggled at the box office, but Sitaare Zameen Par has the potential to surprise.
The team is hopeful that positive word-of-mouth and audience response will drive growth in collections over the weekend.