What's the story

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, is set to release on June 20, 2025.

Despite aggressive promotions, the film hasn't generated the expected buzz as per industry experts. Pre-release reports suggest a positive but mid reception.

The team hopes for a significant jump in box office collections on Saturday after an estimated opening day collection of ₹10-11cr net, which will be very low for a Khan film.