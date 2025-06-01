'Don't think my creativity diminishes': Aamir Khan defends remakes
What's the story
Aamir Khan has defended his decision to remake films, saying it doesn't affect his creativity.
Speaking on a podcast with Raj Shamani, he said, "I don't have any problem with making remakes. I don't think my creativity diminishes in any way because I am giving the original work my own lens."
He compared this process to William Shakespeare's plays, which are still being adapted into different languages today.
Adaptation view
Khan's perspective on adaptations and remakes
Khan said, "Till date, people adapt Shakespeare, in almost every language. And we see these adaptations and say, 'Wow, they are doing Shakespeare, why? It's also a remake."
He called the debate over remakes "unnecessary," adding he sees it as an opportunity to learn from those who've done it before him.
Despite facing criticism for his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, a remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Champions, Khan remains unfazed.
Remake response
Khan's reaction to criticism over remakes
Khan admitted that after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which was a remake of Forrest Gump, and while making Sitaare Zameen Par, many people discouraged him from attempting another remake.
However, he said he doesn't understand the practicalities of things and felt Champions was like "part 2 of Taare Zameen Par" (2007).
He added that Indian audiences prefer an Indian flavor in their films.
Opinions on colleagues
Khan's opinions on his Bollywood colleagues
Further during the conversation, Khan also spoke about his colleagues.
He said, "Mujhe jo cheeze taqlif deti hai ki log Shah Rukh, Salman aur mera naam lete hai. Hum teeno ka naam lete hai, acchi baat hai."
"Lekin mujhe bura lagta hai ki humare saath saath Ajay Devgn bhi itne hi saal chale hai, Akshay Kumar bhi itne hi saal chale hai, Hrithik bhi itne hi saal chale hai."
Statement
'Sabne badi hits di...': Khan on his colleagues
He added, "There have been a host of us. This generation of all of us which has come in the late 80s."
"Woh generation sirf Salman, Shah Rukh aur main nahi. Humme se kayi log hai jo 30-35 saal se kaam karrahe hai, jo normal nahi hai."
"Sabne badi hits di aur sab bohut kamyaab hai. Toh main yeh correct karna chahta hoon."