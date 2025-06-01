Actors should be allowed to fail: Pooja Hegde on flops
What's the story
Actor Pooja Hegde, who has starred in several blockbuster films, recently opened up about her recent box office failures, such as Cirkus and Radhe Shyam.
In an interview with ETimes, she said that she had "six blockbusters back-to-back" but also acknowledged the importance of learning from failures after a few flops.
She said that actors should be "allowed to fail," as it gives them room for growth and exploration in their craft.
Learning from setbacks
Hegde's approach to box office failures
On the subject of her recent box office flops, Hegde said, "I've been able to predict it. There are some films when you're making it, you feel it."
"Nothing has come as a big shock to me. But we are artists, we are actors, we have to be allowed to fail because unless we aren't allowed to fail, we will not give you anything new."
Actor's insight
Hegde's perspective on success and failure
Hegde said, "I want to work with good filmmakers. I want to do the right kind of films which push me as an actor for critical acclaim as well."
"Yes, I've had blockbuster successes. I've had six blockbusters back-to-back. However, I think you're only a success until you perform the act, and then you have to do it again."
Career trajectory
Hegde's future projects and aspirations
Despite the setbacks, Hegde remains optimistic about her career. She is looking forward to working with good filmmakers and leaving a memorable filmography behind.
Her upcoming projects include movies such as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with Varun Dhawan, and Jana Nayagan, with Thalapathy Vijay.