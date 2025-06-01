What's the story

Actor Pooja Hegde, who has starred in several blockbuster films, recently opened up about her recent box office failures, such as Cirkus and Radhe Shyam.

In an interview with ETimes, she said that she had "six blockbusters back-to-back" but also acknowledged the importance of learning from failures after a few flops.

She said that actors should be "allowed to fail," as it gives them room for growth and exploration in their craft.