Malayalam film 'Victoria' selected for Shanghai International Film Festival
What's the story
In a significant achievement for Indian cinema, the Malayalam film Victoria has been selected for the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).
Directed by debutant Sivaranjini J, it is the only Indian entry at this year's festival.
The movie will be screened in SIFF's Asian New Talent section from June 13-22.
Festival details
'Victoria' to screen in Asian New Talent section
The Asian New Talent section of SIFF showcases films from various countries, including Iran, Japan, China, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.
The festival is one of Asia's most prestigious film events.
Kaathal director Jeo Baby expressed his happiness over the selection on social media and congratulated the team behind Victoria.
Film synopsis
'Victoria' explores themes of religious conservatism and female autonomy
Victoria tells the story of a young beautician who works in a small salon in a suburban town.
Her life changes when she elopes with her Hindu boyfriend against her strict Catholic family.
The film takes an unexpected turn when a neighbor leaves behind a rooster for her to look after, which was meant to be offered as a sacrifice.
Critical acclaim
'Victoria' received FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam film
Victoria is produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and was funded through the Women Empowerment Grant, a scheme initiated by the Kerala State Government for women directors.
The film had its world premiere at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala in 2024, where it won the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film.
Victoria tackles important topics such as religious conservatism, female autonomy, and cultural identity.
Cast and themes
'Victoria' features an ensemble cast and tackles important issues
The film stars Meenakshi Jayan, Sreeshma Chandran, Jolly Chirayath, Steeja Mary, Darsana Vikas, Jeena Rajeev, and Remadevi in lead roles.
The director earlier told TNM, "The idea of a rooster inside a ladies-only beauty parlour came to me when I was in a similar salon one day."
"Later, I focused on telling this story through one character. That's when I took inspiration from my friend who's working in the parlour, who is also named Victoria."