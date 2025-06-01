Aamir Khan reveals he knew 'Thugs of Hindostan' won't work
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently spoke about the dismal performance of his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan.
The movie, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was a box office disaster.
Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Khan admitted that he had anticipated this outcome as he wasn't fond of the film himself and lacked excitement for its release.
The film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Release preparation
Khan's unusual calmness before 'Thugs of Hindostan' release
Khan revealed that he was calm before Thugs...released, which was unusual for him.
"Kiran (Rao) ne mujhe bola, 'Release nazdeek aa rahi hai, aur tum itminaan se so rahe ho? Chakkar kya hai?' (Kiran asked me, 'Release is near, and you're calmly sleeping? What's the matter?)"
"Maine usse kaha, 'Kiran, mujhe pata hai yeh film nahi chalne wali...Main khud hi film se khush nahi hoon.' (I told her, 'Kiran, I know this film won't work...I'm not happy with the film)."
Confidence clash
Khan expressed concerns to the producer and director
Khan revealed that producer Aditya Chopra and director Acharya were confident in Thugs...
He said, "Lekin jab producer aur director khush hain, toh main kya kar sakta hoon? (If the producer and director are happy, then what can I do?)"
"Mujhe pata tha yeh film nahi chalne wali. Mere andar na excitement hai, na anticipation ki log film dekhenge. (I knew this film won't work. I didn't feel excitement or anticipation that people would watch this film)."
Future project
Khan's upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
On another front, Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.
The movie is a remake of the Spanish film Champions. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh as she returns to mainstream Bollywood cinema.
The film will release on June 20 and also stars Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia.