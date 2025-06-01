What's the story

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently spoke about the dismal performance of his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan.

The movie, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was a box office disaster.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Khan admitted that he had anticipated this outcome as he wasn't fond of the film himself and lacked excitement for its release.

The film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.