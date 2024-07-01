In brief Simplifying... In brief Shah Rukh Khan's iconic stammer in 'Darr' was inspired by director Yash Chopra's own speech pattern, which Khan noticed and decided to incorporate into his character.

He further developed this trait by selectively stammering on the name "Kiran," the woman his character loved, a suggestion made by Aditya Chopra.

Despite feeling overwhelmed on the big set, Khan found comfort in his friendship with Aditya, making the film a memorable experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SRK's iconic stammering dialogue in 'Darr'

Shah Rukh Khan's stammer in 'Darr' inspired by Yash Chopra

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:27 pm Jul 01, 202405:27 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal of the obsessive lover, Rahul Mehra, in the 1993 film Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, marked a significant milestone in his acting career. His dialogue, "I love you K-K-K-Kiran" became iconic and is still associated with his character. Co-star Juhi Chawla recently revealed at an event that SRK's stammering dialogue was inspired by Chopra's own speech struggle.

Inspiration

'SRK said, 'I am going to use it in film'

Speaking at a Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event, Chawla revealed while she had not noticed that Chopra used to stammer a little, Khan had. "He (SRK) said, 'I am going to use it in the film' and wahan se unhone woh shuru kiya (he started it from there) and thank God for that!"

Character development

Khan's method to perfect stammering for 'Darr'

In the Netflix docuseries The Romantics, Khan shared his process of perfecting the stammer for his character in Darr. He revealed, "I had a classmate who had a stammer. And then we did some little study, some BBC documentary or something where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it's like a sharp current."

Character insight

The reason behind SRK's selective stammering in 'Darr'

Khan further explained the selective stammering of his character on the name "Kiran." He said, "I told Yashji (Yash Chopra) that I would like to use this aspect with the character. And then Adi (Aditya Chopra) suggested that because you become aware of a sound, let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran."

Collaboration

SRK's experience working with Aditya on 'Darr'

Khan also shared his experience of working with filmmaker Aditya on Darr. He said, "To be honest, during Darr, Yash Chopra was the topmost director of the country. Although they were very loving, I felt a little ill at ease in this big set-up. So, the person who I became friendly with, who I could chat with, was Adi."