Which real-life icons inspired 'Bridgerton' S3 looks? Costume designers reveal

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Jun 10, 202412:30 am

What's the story The Netflix series Bridgerton continues its tradition of extravagant costumes in Season 3, with a modern twist on Regency-era attire. The show's costume designers, John Glaser, George Sayer, and Dougie Hawkes have taken inspiration from various real-life figures to create each character's unique look. From Old Hollywood icons to 1970s couture fashion, the designers have paid tribute to a wide range of styles in their creations. The designers elaborated on their creative process in a recent PEOPLE interview.

Penelope's transformation was inspired by these Hollywood icons

In Season 3, Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) character undergoes a significant transformation, with her look inspired by "Old Hollywood icons" like Lauren Bacall and Jessica Rabbit. Glaser explained that they aimed to mature her appearance using elements from the 1950s, including "softer curls" and "sexier" gowns. The color palette also transitioned from bright Featherington yellows to layers of green and blue, subtly referencing her family's color and Colin's Bridgerton blue.

'The clothes aren't telling the story, she is...'

According to Glaser, they aimed to emulate the timeless elegance and allure of Old Hollywood figures. Penelope's transformation is reminiscent of the sultry cartoon icon Rabbit, particularly evident in her vibrant emerald green dress at the season's first ball. However, after a setback, her wardrobe shifts to softer hues. "She's the center of attention [at the ball] and it all goes wrong, [so] she retreats and suffers her palette," Sayer says. "The clothes aren't telling the story, she is."

Colin's rugged look is influenced by 1970s and 1980s icons

Colin's (Luke Newton) attire in the third chapter features his growth, with influences from the Marlboro Man of the 1970s TV commercials and 1980s rockers. Hawkes stated that they introduced elements not typically seen in Regency London, such as a leather belt and open shirts, to show his "sex appeal." "I was very much hooked up with the '80s pop culture scene," Hawkes notes, adding, "So I thought Colin was the ideal person to do that with."

Eloise's and Francesca's attire was inspired by Hollywood legends

Eloise's dramatic transformation drew inspiration from Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, with Glaser noting the physical similarities between the two. Meanwhile, Francesca's debut into society saw influences from Grace Kelly and Katharine Hepburn. Glaser specifically mentioned Hepburn's translucent shirts in Bringing Up Baby as a key influence on Francesca's attire, which was also inspired by her travels. "We didn't want her to follow the pattern of the rest of the family. So a sheer blouse is a little mysterious."

John Stirling and Cressida's attire reflected their characters

John Stirling, Francesca's love interest, sports a classic and simple attire likened to Cary Grant's gray flannel suit by Glaser. On the other hand, Cressida's dramatic looks this season were inspired by 1970s couture fashion. Sayer described her attire as "part armor," reflecting her desperation in the marriage market. Glaser revealed that some fabrics used for Cressida's attire were "right off the runway from last season, probably two seasons ago."

Meanwhile, Season 3, Part 2 is well on the way!

Meanwhile, Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 is set to return on June 13 with the final four episodes. The upcoming episodes will focus on the relationship between Colin and Penelope. The story will continue from where Part 1 left off, with Colin proposing to Penelope. However, some lingering secrets may threaten their happiness. The show is based on the book series by Julia Quinn.