Grammy-winning singer Mandisa's cause of death is finally out

By Tanvi Gupta 11:17 am Jun 05, 202411:17 am

What's the story A recent autopsy report shed light on the cause of death of American Idol alumna Mandisa. According to TMZ, Mandisa died at the age of 47 due to complications from "Class III Obesity." The report further detailed her weight at the time of death as 488 pounds. Mandisa's passing was confirmed by her representative on April 19, following the discovery of her decomposed body on April 18. The manner of death was classified as natural.

Health concerns

Understanding Class III Obesity: Mandisa's cause of death

Class III obesity, the cause of Mandisa's death, is a "complex chronic disease," that is characterized by a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, or a BMI of 35 or higher accompanied by obesity-related health conditions. This information was provided by the Cleveland Clinic. The autopsy report listed her death as natural, resulting from complications associated with this severe form of obesity.

Personal battles

Her struggles with depression and obesity

Following the death of her best friend and backup singer Kisha Mitchell in 2014, Mandisa fell into a deep depression. She admitted to PEOPLE in 2017 that Mitchell's passing "shook her foundations" and led her into a "deep pit of depression." This led her to turn to food, gain significant weight, and become reclusive. Her mental health struggles also resulted in suicidal ideation until an intervention from close friends led her to seek counseling in 2016.

Final years

Mandisa's journey to recovery and her last works

In her final years, Mandisa focused on improving her mental health as well as physical. She channeled her struggles into creating music, resulting in the 2017 album Out of the Dark. Additionally, she penned a memoir titled Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God's Joy in 2022, detailing her experiences with depression and obesity. "When you are walking through this, you think that you're the only one," she once said in an interview.

Career highlights

From 'American Idol' to Grammy win: Musician's journey to success

Mandisa, a native of Citrus Heights, California, gained fame as a contestant on Season 5 of American Idol. After her time on the show, she released her debut album True Beauty in 2007. The album topped the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart and earned her a Grammy nomination. Her 2013 album Overcomer won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album the following year.