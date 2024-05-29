Next Article

Producer Albert Ruddy of 'The Godfather' dies at 94

Oscar-winning producer Albert Ruddy (94) dies: Reflecting on his legacy

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm May 29, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Albert S. Ruddy, the Academy Award-winning producer of Best Picture The Godfather and highly acclaimed sports drama Million Dollar Baby, is no more. He died "peacefully" at the UCLA Medical Center on Saturday, reportedly. He was 94. A spokesperson shared Ruddy's final words to AP: "The game is over, but we won the game." He was credited as one of the creators of the enduring CBS police drama Walker, Texas Ranger. Here, we trace his incredible journey.

Personal background

His personal life and early career

Born in Montreal in 1930 as Albert Stotland Ruddy, he moved to New York City as a child where he was raised before graduating from the University of Southern California. He was married to Wanda McDaniel, a sales executive for Giorgio Armani, and they had two children together. His career took off when he met TV actor Bernard Fein in the early 1960s while working as an architect, leading to the development of the hit sitcom Hogan's Heroes.

Career highlights

His illustrious career in film and television

Ruddy's career spanned over 30 movies, including critically acclaimed films and those nominated for Golden Raspberry Awards. His portfolio boasted successes like The Longest Yard (1974), which he produced and created the story for, as well as flops like the Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller Sabotage. He frequently collaborated with Burt Reynolds, starting with The Longest Yard and continuing with two Cannonball Run (1984) comedies and Cloud Nine.

Production struggles

Ruddy's challenges and triumphs producing 'The Godfather'

The main recognition came in 1972 when Ruddy produced The Godfather, adapted from Mario Puzo's novel. Producing this crime film was a challenging endeavor for Ruddy, who faced backlash from Italian Americans, including Frank Sinatra. They feared the film would perpetuate stereotypes of Italians as criminals. Ruddy even received threats from real-life mobsters, with gunfire heard outside his home and a warning found on his car's dashboard to close the production immediately.

Diplomacy and success

Ruddy's diplomatic solution which led to 'The Godfather's success

Despite all the struggles, Ruddy managed to save himself and the film through diplomacy, secretly meeting with crime boss Joseph Colombo to discuss the script. He agreed to remove a single mention of the word "mafia" from the script and made a donation to the Italian American Civil Rights League. Despite initial hurdles, The Godfather went on to become a critical and commercial sensation, remaining one of the most beloved and quoted movies in history.