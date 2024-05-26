Next Article

Creator of 'The Society' in talks for revival

Netflix's 'The Society' may return! Christopher Keyser discusses potential revival

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am May 26, 202412:30 am

What's the story Christopher Keyser, the creator of the Netflix series The Society, has revealed that he is in "consistent conversations" about potentially reviving the show. The series was canceled in 2020 due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Keyser, while talking to Variety, clarified that this wasn't a typical cancelation, stating "This wasn't about not having the audience or we didn't believe in it anymore. There was a global crisis that changed all of our lives."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Society, which premiered in May 2019, was renewed for a second season just two months later. The show follows a group of teenagers who start their civilization after finding themselves in an identical version of their town. Production for S02 was set to begin in March 2020 with promises to answer unresolved questions from the first installment. However, due to COVID-19, it became difficult for the ensemble to reassemble which ultimately led to its cancelation in August 2020.

Statement

'Felt like this thing was taken away...'

Keyser acknowledged that The Society remains a frequent topic in interviews. In the interview, he expressed, "It really feels like this thing that we loved and were ready for was taken away more than anything I've ever done. That's true for the writers and Marc Webb, with whom I made the show." "There's also the emotional thing going on with the audience reaching out to us and consistently saying, 'Tell me what happened. When is it coming back?'"

Graphic novel

Unreleased graphic novel and continued interest in 'The Society'

Meanwhile, Keyser and his creative team had plans to release a graphic novel encapsulating Season 2 storylines. However, these plans fell through when the publisher went out of business. Despite this setback, The Society continues to be a topic of interest. Keyser said, "The audience still wants to talk about it...They want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed. I just don't know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us."

Gratitude

'Thanks for not letting the show go...'

Finally, he thanked the audiences for "not letting the show go." He said, "Things only live for a certain amount of time, and that's just as long as people remember them. If this gets remembered, there's not much else that people who make something for an audience can ask for." To note, the mystery teen drama featured Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, and Olivia DeJonge, among others.