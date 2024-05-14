Next Article

'The Acolyte' is set to premiere on June 4

All about 'The Acolyte': Cast details, unexpected plot twists, filming

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am May 14, 202402:10 am

What's the story After four years in development, The Acolyte—a brand new live-action series—is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 4. Following the thrilling conclusion of Ahsoka, The Acolyte will be the next must-watch for all things Star Wars. The first two episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed by weekly releases. But before you dive into this new adventure, here's all about The Acolyte.

Streaming details

'The Acolyte' joins the lineup of Disney+ 'Star Wars' series

The Acolyte is the sixth live-action Star Wars series to premiere on Disney+, following The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Ahsoka. The upcoming show is helmed by show-runner Lesley Headland, with Michael Abels composing the score. Amid soaring expectations, Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing for a potential S02. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Headland expressed her desire to tell an "underdog" story about the rise of the Sith.

Cast details

A glimpse into the star-studded cast

The Acolyte boasts an impressive cast including Carrie-Anne Moss as Jedi Indora, and Amandla Stenberg as the main character, Mae. South Korean actor-filmmaker Lee Jung-jae stars as Jedi Master Sol, while Manny Jacinto plays Qimir, a former smuggler. Other prominent cast members of the series include Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Joonas Suotamo with Margarita Levieva and Dean-Charles Chapman in undisclosed roles.

Plot overview

It's a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic Era

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era—approximately 100 years before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999), during a time when the Jedi Order was thriving and the Sith were largely considered myths. The plot revolves around an investigation into a series of crimes, with a respected Jedi Master pitted against a dangerous warrior from his past.

Trailer

Is there a trailer for 'The Acolyte'?

The first official trailer premiered on March 19. While it refrained from divulging too much of the plot, the trailer hinted at a gripping narrative as a Jedi Master (played by Lee) receives orders to pursue a renegade warrior (portrayed by Stenberg). Promising ample lightsaber action, the trailer concludes with a scene depicting a group of Jedi warriors preparing for battle. Subsequently, on Star Wars Day, May 4, the second trailer debuted globally, providing further insight into the storyline.

Production details

Series was filmed on physical sets instead of The Volume

Unlike other Star Wars series like The Book of Boba Fett, The Acolyte was filmed on physical sets instead of The Volume (an LED immersive soundstage), indicating a more traditional approach to filmmaking. Key contributors include executive producers Jason Micallef, Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, and Jeff King. Damian Anderson and Rayne Roberts are credited as producers. Chris Teague and James Friend serve as the cinematographers for the series.