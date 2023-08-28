Disney+ drops 'Spiderwick Chronicles' adaptation; exploring streamer's content cost-cutting policy

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' series adaptation hits a roadblack on Disney+

In another major disappointment, the streaming giant, Disney+ has decided not to move forward with The Spiderwick Chronicles series, the adaptation of the popular children's fantasy books, reportedly. Notably, this is not the first such incident, as streamers have increasingly canceled series in recent times. The decision is reportedly aligned with the company's ongoing content cost-cutting strategy reevaluation.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Disney+—along with other giant streaming platforms—embarked on a significant content reorganization, leading to the removal of several movies and original series from its content library. In May, Disney's CFO Christine McCarthy revealed their plans for shifting toward cost-cutting initiatives and a heightened emphasis on profitability. Following this announcement, a multitude of original series and specials were swiftly withdrawn from both Disney+ and Hulu.

Everything you need to know about Disney+ canceled series

The Spiderwick Chronicles served as the first Disney+ live-action series that emerged from another studio and was not hitched to Disney IP, reportedly. Announced during Disney+ Day in 2021, the series entered production in September and concluded filming early this year. Based on Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's best-selling novels, the series is helmed by Aron Eli Coleite and boasts an ensemble cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer, Joy Bryant, Mychala Lee, Christian Slater, Lyon Daniels, and Noah Cottrell.

What is the storyline of 'The Spiderwick Chronicles'?

Touted as an intriguing narrative that unfolds as a modern American gothic coming-of-age tale, The Spiderwick Chronicles revolves around twin brothers Jared and Simon Grace. As the brothers depart New York and settle into their dilapidated ancestral residence, known as The Spiderwick Estate, in Michigan, alongside their sister Mallory, the tale becomes unwittingly entwined in a fantastical adventure. As the series has become available for acquisition, it will be intriguing to see which streaming service claims the production.

Meanwhile, all the original series and movies canceled by Disney+

Among the shows affected by the content purge are Disney's Captain Nemo series, Nautilus, along with Willow, Big Shot, Turner & Hooch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Just Beyond, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Hulu's Y: The Last Man, Pistol, and Little Demon were impacted. Shortly after the July announcement, Disney revealed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, one of Disney+'s longest-running series since its inception in 2019, would not be renewed beyond its fourth season.

Every show that has been canceled by Netflix and HBO

A slew of cherished shows are facing the axe, and this trend can be attributed to a myriad of factors, including the ongoing dual strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Notably, from the beginning of this year, Netflix has canceled more than 10 shows, including titles like 1899, Bling Empire, Inside Job, Lockwood & Co., Mindhunter, Mo, Sex/Life, and others. Simultaneously, HBO has joined the trend, discontinuing shows like Pennyworth, Titans, Doom Patrol, and more.

