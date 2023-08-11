Adam Sandler's #YouAreSoNotInvitedToMyBatMitzvah: Cast, summary, release date

Entertainment

Adam Sandler's #YouAreSoNotInvitedToMyBatMitzvah: Cast, summary, release date

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 05:40 pm 1 min read

'You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah' trailer is out

Adam Sandler is the go-to name for Hollywood comedies. The actor is gearing up for his next release titled You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, a comedy-drama based on the 2005 novel of the same name. It's the actor's comfort zone and the makers released its trailer too. The trailer seems promising and the film is set for August 25 release.

OTT platform, story, and cast of the film

The movie will be released directly on the OTT giant Netflix. The story revolves around two best friends and how their dynamic is affected due to a popular boy. The plot is a typical teenage drama plot and as per the trailer, it will be a fun ride. Interestingly, the cast includes Sandler's wife Jackie, and their two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline