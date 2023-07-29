5 latest OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 29, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

As Barbenheimer still reigns at the box office across the world, Karan Johar's comeback directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt hit the theaters this Friday. Simultaneously, the OTT platforms have brought to you a range of new seasons of your favorite series and new films for the ones who want to stay indoors.

'Maamannan' (Netflix- July 27)

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh along with Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Maamannan is a Tamil political thriller film written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. It revolves around an influential man who exploits and fully controls the neighborhood thanks to the strong backing of the government. Another man, unable to stop the bigshot's unending agony, gathers evidence to turn him upside down.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix- July 27)

Based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill in the lead. It revolves around Geralt of Rivia, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra, and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg in various timelines. The first volume of Season 3 was released on June 29 and a prequel miniseries, The Witcher: Blood Origin premiered in December 2022.

'Good Omens' Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video- July 27)

Based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel of the same name, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare books dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Now exiled from Heaven and Hell, Aziraphale and Crowley must team up again after the mysterious arrival of a familiar face.

'Hidden Strike' (Netflix- July 28)

The upcoming Netflix action film Hidden Strike stars Jackie Chan and John Cena in the lead. A Chinese ex-soldier turned private security contractor is on a rescue operation to assist employees in a Chinese-owned oil refinery and unwillingly unites with a former American Marine turned Iraqi school teacher under disguise to rescue workers from one of the greatest oil heists ever.

'Twisted Metal' (SonyLIV- July 28)

Starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, among others, the upcoming SonyLIV series Twisted Metal is a post-apocalyptic action comedy. A milkman with amnesia in a post-apocalyptic wasteland is assigned a job to deliver a mysterious parcel across the world to survive. With the aid of a rash car thief, he encounters a life-altering chance but must fight off merciless robbers.

