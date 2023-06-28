Entertainment

'Heart of Stone' promotions: Alia 'acted off' for this reason

Written by Aikantik Bag June 28, 2023 | 05:14 pm 1 min read

Alia Bhatt's friend slams trolls

Alia Bhatt is one of the bonafide stars of Bollywood. Every nitty-gritty detail of her life is monitored by netizens. Recently, Bhatt seemed a bit off in a promotional event for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone. Bhatt received a lot of flak regarding the same. Now, a source close to her has come out to reveal that Bhatt was not keeping fine.

Bhatt's friend slammed trolls

The source spoke to Koimoi and said, "Alia has been not keeping well. She is new to simultaneously juggling her promotional obligations with her maternal duties. Cut her some slack, please. Give her time." The interview was also attended by Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Bhatt has back-to-back two releases—Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bhatt's demeanor from the interview

