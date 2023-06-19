Entertainment

Will Sasha Calle return as Supergirl? The actor responds

DC Extended Universe (DCEU) enjoys a huge fan following and the recently released film The Flash is a testament to the same. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been a money spinner at the box office. Actor Sasha Calle revealed in a recent interview that she is keen on playing the role of Supergirl and sees the prospect of continuing the character's story.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Calle said, "I love her so much and I feel her very deeply. I just want to dive deeper into Kara (Zor-El) and her feelings in her day to day. I would just love to see her in regular clothes, in human clothes." Fans have been quite excited and have been posting on Twitter regarding the same.

