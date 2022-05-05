Entertainment

Is Viola Davis's Amanda Waller getting her 'Suicide Squad' spinoff?

Is Viola Davis's Amanda Waller getting her 'Suicide Squad' spinoff?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 05, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

An official announcement is awaited though

Are we going to get more of Amanda Waller? Reports suggest that Viola Davis is set to star in and executive produce a Peacemaker and Suicide Squad spinoff series that is being developed by HBO Max. Davis had played Waller in 2016 film Suicide Squad, 2021 film The Suicide Squad, and TV series Peacemaker (in two episodes and uncredited) that was released in January.

Context Why does this story matter?

Waller has been described as a supervillain who at times stands in support of the superheroes of the DC Universe.

Even though Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker had its stellar cast in place, Davis's performance as Waller stood out.

So, it is not a surprise that she is getting her own spinoff. Moreover, there's enough material for a standalone show on Waller.

Details Meet the crew

Christal Henry (Watchmen) is aboard the project as its writer and executive producer. The Warner Bros. TV-backed show will have James Gunn as another executive producer. Gunn is intricately connected to the DC universe having helmed The Suicide Squad and created Peacemaker. He is also a Marvel director and has helmed three MCU films till now and executive produced three more movies.

Information Davis is not the only on-screen Waller

Before Davis, Waller has been portrayed/voiced by different actors. For instance, CCH Pounder appeared as Waller in various animated projects and Pam Grier was Waller on Smallville. Angela Bassett did that role in Green Lantern, while Sheryl Lee Ralph was in the animated series Young Justice. Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow and Yvette Nicole Brown in DC Super Hero Girls complete the list for now.

Fact Upcoming projects of the actor

Separately, Davis was last seen in The First Lady, which premiered on Showtime on April 17. In it, she is playing the former first lady of the US Michelle Obama. Of the ten episodes, three have already aired. The show ends on June 19. As far as films are concerned, the Oscar-winner will be seen in The Woman King, releasing on on September 16.