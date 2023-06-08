Entertainment

After Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is romancing a mystery man

After Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is romancing a mystery man

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 08, 2023, 12:26 pm 2 min read

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian talks about her new romance

After her break up with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian is back in the news for her love life. The SKIMS founder has given out details of the romance and how the mystery man has ticked off all the boxes. But who is this man and how did their romance start? Here's everything to know about him, straight from the horse's mouth.

Why does this story matter?

Amidst her divorce from Kanye 'Ye' West, with whom Kardashian has four children, she was involved with Davidson. The two made several public appearances during the course of their relationship.

However, Kardashian now claims that she has moved on in life. She also seems to be happy with her newly discovered romance but isn't ready yet to introduce him to the world.

Kardashian spoke about the mystery man on 'The Kardashians'

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick and Kardashian go out for lunch. While enjoying their meals, the two begin to discuss her love life, including Davidson and the new man in her life. When Disick asks her about the mystery man who he addresses as "Fred," she tells him how he checks all her boxes and "meets the standard."

How did they meet?

Kardashian goes on to reveal a little about how she met this new mystery man. She revealed that it was her friends who set her up with him. They went out on a date to a restaurant where Kardashian would go for her "secret dinners" with Davidson. The episode also showed a blushing Kardashian while texting the man during her confession to Disick.

Were Kardashian-Davidson in a serious relationship?

Kardashian and Davidson dated for a brief period before they called it quits. Speaking about her relationship, she said that it was the people who made it look like they were in a serious relationship, whereas they were simply having a good time. "I just want to sneak around a little bit," she said, adding that "there's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak."