'GoT' Jon Snow spinoff in early stages of development

Written by Aikantik Bag May 30, 2023, 12:26 pm 1 min read

Jon Snow spinoff is in works

George RR Martin's Game of Thrones is one of the most followed series in books and celluloid. The series was so well received that fans are invested in the spin-offs too. One of the most buzzed spinoffs is the Jon Snow one which has been in talks for a long time. Recently, Francesca Orsi, HBO Drama Chief shed some light on the same.

Orsi confirmed the same at recent convention

In a recent Game of Thrones fan convention in Los Angeles, Orsi revealed that the series is in the early stages and a lot of writing needs to be done to get the project greenlit. She confirmed that actor Kit Harington has been roped in as an actor and executive producer of the upcoming series. GoT stans, let's manifest that this happens soon!

