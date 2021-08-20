I am focusing on lighter roles post 'GOT': Harington

Kit Harington says he now wants to take up parts that are 'bit lighter' and not time-consuming

After spending over a decade playing just one character, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says he now wants to take up parts that are "bit lighter" and not time-consuming. Harington rose to global stardom with his role as Jon Snow, a brooding warrior and one of the pivotal characters, in the HBO epic fantasy show that ended in May 2019 after eight seasons.

I try to pick parts that I find interesting: Harington

Asked about his plans post the series, the actor said, "I'm terrible at answering this question because I never really got much of a plan." "I just go where the writing looks good and the thing works with my life. And I try and pick the parts that I find interesting," he added.

Harington currently features in anthology series 'Modern Love'

Harington, 34, currently features in Amazon Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love and features in the episode Strangers on a (Dublin) Train, opposite Bohemian Rhapsody actor Lucy Boynton. "I did this (Modern Love) because it was a bit lighter. You know, for 10 years I did possibly the least comic character on TV," Harington said.

'Modern Love' felt like very refreshing thing to do: Harington

"Like literally could not crack a joke. And when they did give me a joke, it just didn't work. So, doing something like Modern Love, where there's a bit of humor and lightness, just felt like a very refreshing thing to do," he added. The actor said he has become a fan of the format as it is "very manageable."

I'm doing another similar piece: Harington

"I love the anthology stuff. This is an anthology piece. I did Criminal: UK, which I loved. I'm doing another piece of this, which is quite similar," he said. "It gives me the opportunity to jump in, tell a little story, and get out. And then that little tiny chamber piece exists and hopefully speaks to people. But it's very manageable," Harington said.

He described 'Modern Love' as a 'high-budget indie movie'

Another reason for taking up a project like Modern Love is that the actor wants to have a varied filmography. Harington described Modern Love as a "high-budget indie movie" that was totally opposite to Game of Thrones.