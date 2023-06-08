Entertainment

Tom Holland announces break after strenuous 'The Crowded Room' shoot

Jun 08, 2023

Tom Holland is one of the most known faces in Hollywood. He is gearing up for the premiere of his upcoming crime thriller series titled The Crowded Room. The series will premiere on Apple TV+. Recently, in an interview, he revealed that he will be taking a year off after the strenuous production of the series. He also served as the producer.

Holland's experience of being an actor and producer

Holland spoke about juggling both producing and acting duties. He said, "Being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure." He spoke about the challenges of portraying a criminal diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. He stated, "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before."

