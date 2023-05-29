Entertainment

Riley Keough's birthday: Notable projects of 'The Good Doctor' actor

Written by Isha Sharma May 29, 2023, 04:15 am 2 min read

Riley Keough is celebrating her 34th birthday today

Actor, producer, and director Riley Keough has turned 34! The Hollywood actor made her debut in the industry with the musical biopic The Runaways in 2010. Since then, she has gone on to be part of several noteworthy projects across genres and media, garnering international repute for her acting skills and diverse range. On her birthday, we revisit some of them.

'The Good Doctor' (2011)

The 2011 thriller drama film The Good Doctor was one of Keough's earliest breakthroughs. Starring Orlando Bloom as the eponymous character, it featured Keough as Diane Nixon, a young girl suffering from a kidney infection, who is eventually restored to good health by Bloom's character Dr. Martin E Blake. Lance Daly directed the drama, and the story was written by John Enbom.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Perhaps Keough's most well-known and commercially mainstream film is Mad Max: Fury Road. Directed by George Miller, the post-apocalyptic actioner is headlined by Tom Hardy and Nicolas Hoult. IMDb's description reads, "In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, a woman rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search for her homeland with the aid of a group of female prisoners, a psychotic worshiper, and a drifter named Max."

'The Girlfriend Experience' (2016)

The anthology drama series The Girlfriend Experience was created by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz, and Keough starred in the first season as Christine Reade, a law student intern employed as a high-end escort. The season aired in 2016 and had 13 episodes, with Paul Sparks and Mary Lynn Rajskub co-starring. It earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress—Miniseries or Television Film.

'War Pony' (2022)

Winner of the Camera d'or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, War Pony didn't feature Keough as an actor but a co-director, co-writer, and co-producer. Marking her directorial debut, the film is headlined by Jojo Bapteise Whiting and LaDainian Crazy Thunder. It revolves around two young Lakota boys living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. It will be released in the US in July.