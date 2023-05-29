Entertainment

'Bloodhounds' to 'Revenant': 5 highly-anticipated K-dramas premiering in June 2023

Prepare yourselves to beat the heat this June with a sizzling lineup of K-dramas. As the temperature rises, it is the perfect excuse to stay indoors and indulge in the captivating world of Korean series. From the action-thriller Bloodhounds to the spine-chilling occult thriller series Revanent, take a look at this curated list of the highly-anticipated K-dramas that will keep you busy in June.

'Bloodhounds'

One of the highly-anticipated upcoming series is Bloodhounds, which is all set to take the stage on Netflix on June 9. Formerly titled Hunting Dogs, the Korean drama is adapted from the eponymous webtoon by Jeong Chan. Featuring the talented trio of Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, and Park Sung-woong, the action noir series delves into the depths of the criminal underworld.

'King the Land'

If you are looking for a delightful blend of comedy and romance, Im Hyun Wook's King the Land is for you! Set to premiere on Netflix on June 17, the series boasts an ensemble cast of 2PM's Lee Jun-ho and Girls' Generation's Yoona. It features Lee as a chaebol's heir Goo Won, and Yoona as a cheerful hotelier, Cheon Sa-rang, and their enemies-to-lovers tale.

'See You In My 19th Life'

See You In My 19th Life is set to begin airing on tvN from June 17 and will also be available to stream on Netflix (select regions). Following the lives of Ban Ji-eum (Shin Hye-sun)—a young woman blessed with the ability to remember all her past lives—and Moon Seo-ha (Ahn Bo-Hyun)—the director of MI Hotels where Ban works—this K-drama promises a captivating story.

'Revanent'

Are you ready to watch a true-blue occult thriller series? If yes, Revanent is for you! Featuring Kim Tae-ri and Oh Jung-Se in the lead, the story revolves around a young woman whose life takes a sinister turn after coming into possession of her late father's belongings. The weaving tale of possession will premiere on SBS on June 23 and will stream on Disney+.

'Heartbeat'

2PM's Ok Taec-yeon takes on the lead role of Seon Woo-hyeol in the upcoming series Heartbeat, which will begin airing on KBS2 on June 26. The story centers on the lead character, who finds himself caught between two worlds: half-human and half-vampire. Longing to embrace his humanity fully, he meets a charming young woman (Won Ji-an), and an undeniable connection begins to blossom.