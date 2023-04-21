Entertainment

Happy birthday, Tahir Raj Bhasin: Films that brought him fame

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 21, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is celebrating his 36th birthday on Friday (April 21)

One of the finest actors of the younger generation, Tahir Raj Bhasin has made a name for himself in Hindi cinema. He started off as a theater actor during his college days. In 2012, Bhasin started his acting career with short films but his Bollywood debut came two years later, in 2014. On his 36th birthday, let's look at films that shaped his career.

'Mardaani'

Bhasin's performance in Mardaani paved his way as an established actor. He essayed the role of Karan Rastago, a Delhi-based kingpin involved in drugs and child trafficking. The movie starred Rani Mukerji in the lead along with Jisshu Sengupta and Saanand Verma. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it was backed by Aditya Chopra's production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF).

'Force 2'

The 2016 action thriller movie Force 2 also featured Bhasin in an important role. Starring John Abraham, Bhasin played R&AW agent Shiv Sharma who is also a nerdy hacker. Directed by Abhinay Deo, Sonakshi Sinha was cast as the female protagonist. The film fared well at the box office, becoming one of the highest opening grosser of Abraham's career.

'Manto'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto, which was released in 2018, was a biographical drama on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, a prominent Urdu poet. The title was directed by Nandita Das; it also featured Rasika Duggal as Manto's wife. Bhasin played the role of Shyam Chaddha, the Hindi film industry's superstar and a close friend and confidante of Manto.

'Chhichhore'

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, Chhichhore, saw Bhasin play the role of Rajput's friend and college senior, Derek D'Souza. It was one of the most memorable performances of Bhasin. The movie was directed by Nitish Tiwari and also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, among others. Although the film received good reviews from critics, it didn't perform at the box office.

'83'

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, 83 is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and the time when India first lifted the world cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film featured Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. Bhasin played the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. His acting was appreciated by Gavaskar himself, apart from critics.