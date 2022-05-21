Entertainment

Top 5 upcoming DC shows to look out for

Written by Isha Sharma May 21, 2022

Here are DC shows to look forward to. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheCW_GothamK)

Be it the live-action show Adventures of Superman in 1952 or the more recent Titans (2018), shows based on DC Comics have forged a loyal fanbase. With multiple shows airing simultaneously across OTT platforms, one needs to stay updated about the recent developments in the riveting DC Extended Universe. We bring to you five upcoming DC shows that will make the wait worth it!

#1 'The Penguin'

In March, HBO Max announced The Penguin, which will serve as a spin-off to Warner Bros.' The Batman. Interestingly, Colin Farrell, who essayed the role of Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot (The Penguin) in the film, will return for the show. Lauren LeFranc will be writing the script and helming the show, alongside producing it with Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, and Farrell.

#2 'The Sandman'

Both lovers of the comics and shows are awaiting the release of The Sandman, a fantasy television show based on Neil Gaiman's graphic novel series. It will feature Tom Sturridge as Dream and Game of Thrones fame Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer. Gaiman's first two novels—titled Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll's House—will serve as inspiration for the first season of the Netflix show.

#3 'Batman: Caped Crusader'

Here's another treat for Batman fans! Billed as a "reimagining of the Batman mythology," this upcoming animated series will be jointly produced by JJ Abrams (Lost), Reeves, and Bruce Timm. The producers said, "The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman's noir roots while diving deeper into the characters' psychology." Comic book writer Ed Brubaker is also associated with this highly-anticipated project.

#4 'Gotham Knights'

While details about Gotham Knights are still scarce, it is expected that the CW series will center around Bruce Wayne's adoptive son and his team that comprises Batman's enemies' progeny. The pilot will be directed by Danny Cannon (Gotham, Pennyworth). The series stars Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Olivia Rose Keegan. Part of CW's 2023 slate, the series just received its first look.

#5 'Suicide Squad' spin-off

This spin-off is highly exciting due to Viola Davis's return to the DC universe. Davis had played Amanda Waller in the Suicide Squad films (2016 and 2021) and also appeared briefly in Peacemaker's finale. Since Waller has repeatedly appeared as a malicious antagonist, the fans' excitement about her own series is astronomical. James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as executive producers.