Sylvester Stallone-Megan Fox's 'The Expendables 4' trailer out

Jun 08, 2023

'The Expendables 4' trailer is out

The Expendables as a franchise has a huge fan following and the fourth installment is around the corner. The makers released the trailer of the actioner and it looks promising. This upcoming entry is special because it's premiering nearly a decade after its predecessor (The Expendables 3 came out in 2014) and it will mark the last appearance of Sylvester Stallone in the franchise.

This OG cast member will not be seen

The project is helmed by Scott Waugh and is slated for a September 22 release. It will be a delight to watch Stallone donning the OG character of Barney Ross. The cast includes Jason Statham, Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren, and Bruce Willis, among others. New additions include Megan Fox and Andy Garcia. However, recurring character Trench (Arnold Schwarzenegger) will not feature in the film.

Catch the trailer here